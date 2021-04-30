Water Supply Is Disrupted To Hundreds Of Premises In Celbridge.

Water supply is disrupted in large parts of Celbridge.

Kildare County Council, investigating the cause low pressure in parts of the town, have identified a burst water main.

Repairs are underway, affecting supply to Hazelhatch Rd, Hazelhatch Pk, Primrose Gate, Primrose Hill, Little Grove, The Big Grove, Callenders Mill, Simmonstown Manor, Temple Manor, Chelmsford and surrounding area.

The works, which could result in low pressure or loss of supply, are scheduled to finish up at 7pm.

It could take up to three hours after that for the system to refill and for normal supply to resume.

