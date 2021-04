Aid sent from Ireland to India, as the country battles a wave of Covid19, has landed.

700 oxygen concentrators donated by the HSE and the state departed from Dublin Airport on Wednesday morning.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says 550 more are to follow, along with 365 ventilators and 65 mask ventilators.

Two oxygen generators are also being sent, and one of those alone can run a small hospital.

Image via Paul Reid, HSE CEO/Twitter.