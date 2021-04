The Taoiseach has said the figures on hospitalisations, ICU cases and deaths will be key when it comes to re-opening the country.

Ministers have accepted there will be a rise in the number of new COVID cases as restrictions ease.

However, it's expected they'll cause less illness in the community as the most vulnerable are vaccinated.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin explains the figures he'll be watching as society re-opens:

File image: Micheál Martin/RollingNews