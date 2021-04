The Teddy Bear Hospital has opened its doors to sick patients this evening, in an effort to raise funds for Kildare's Jack and Jill Foundation.

The online event, which is being run by the Royal College of Surgeons, sees children learning about their bodies while giving their cuddly toy a check up.

CEO of the Johnstown based Jack and Jill Foundation Carmel Doyle says the event helps to make hospital visits enjoyable for young patient:

