Listen: Ploughing Organisers Criticse Lack Of Consultation On The Return Of Events.

: 30/04/2021 - 16:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Organisers of the National Ploughing Championships have criticised the lack of consultation over the return of live events.

It comes as the government plans a number of trial events, both indoor and outdoor, in order to help with the safe reopening of sports and music shows when public health allows.

Anna Marie Mc Hugh from the National Ploughing Championships, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, thinks the trials are a good idea, but is frustrated they haven't been consulted:

File image: RollingNews
 

