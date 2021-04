Dublin Simon says it's worried the latest Homeless Report is 'the calm before the storm.'

155 people in Kildare were homeless in March.

The number of adults, nationwide, accessing emergency accommodation has fallen to it's lowest level in nearly four years at 8060.

However the charity's concerned the removal of the eviction ban will force people out of their homes.

Project Worker with Dublin Simon, Adrian O'Reilly, says people are scared they'll be given a notice to leave soon: