Ireland has the fourth lowest 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the European Union.

Only Finland, Portugal and Malta are faring better, according to new data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

Cyprus has by far the highest incidence rate, at over 1,200 per 100,000 people - ten times higher than Ireland's rate.

But Cyprus currently is carrying out the most Covid tests in the EU.

Stock image: Geralt/Pixabay