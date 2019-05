A law graduate and an international athlete will be among those honoured at the Traveller Pride Awards today.

Ceann Comhairle, Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Seán Ó Fearghail, will present prizes to eight people for their achievements in education, sport, music and culture.

The Irish Traveller Movement says the event helps to counter people's prejudices towards the ethnic minority.

Bernard Joyce is the organisation's director: