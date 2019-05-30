Listen: NAMA Has Funded, Or Faciltated, Delivery Of 716 Homes In Kildare.

NAMA has funded or facilitated the delivery of 716 homes in Co. Kildare, of which 235 are social homes.

Nationally, the figure is over 14,000 new homes since the start of 2014.

In 2018, NAMA also completed the sale to Kildare County Council of a 3.5 acre site in Kill, with full planning permission for 25 residential properties

The National Asset Management Agency's Annual Report and Financial Statements have been released today.

Planning permission has been obtained for another 4,000 homes across Ireland.

Business journalist Gavin McLoughlin says they're doing their bit to tackle the housing crisis: