Confirmed: Bailey's Case Against The Dean Hotel Officially Withdrawn.

It's been confirmed that the case taken by Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey against the Dean Hotel in Dublin has been officially withdrawn.
In a statement this afternoon, the Press Up Entertainment Group, which owns the hotel, says a Notice of Discontinuance has been filed in the Circuit Court.
It goes on to say the matter has reached a formal conclusion and the group is satisfied with the result.
The hotel now wants to fully focus on their guests.
Fine Gael will carry out a review of the issues surrounding the claim which is expected to be completed next week.
File image: Maria Bailey/RollingNews