Confirmed: Bailey's Case Against The Dean Hotel Officially Withdrawn.

: 05/30/2019 - 13:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
maria_bailey_fg_03_03_2016_rollingnews.jpg

It's been confirmed that the case taken by Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey against the Dean Hotel in Dublin has been officially withdrawn.

In a statement this afternoon, the Press Up Entertainment Group, which owns the hotel, says a Notice of Discontinuance has been filed in the Circuit Court.

It goes on to say the matter has reached a formal conclusion and the group is satisfied with the result.

The hotel now wants to fully focus on their guests.

Fine Gael will carry out a review of the issues surrounding the claim which is expected to be completed next week.

 

 

File image: Maria Bailey/RollingNews

