A full recount is to take place in Ireland South for the European elections.

A recheck of votes took place today - with an extra one being found for Liadh Ni Riada.

The Sinn Fein candidate is currently 327 votes behind the Green Party's Grace O'Sullivan, in the race for the fifth seat.

The recount will go ahead at Sinn Fein's request - it'll start on Tuesday morning and is expected to take at least 28 days.

Returning officer Martin Harvey explains what happens next:

Stock image: Pixabay