A man's been charged in connection with the investigation into the death of a woman in her 70s, on a farm in County Galway last year.

The man, who's in his 50s, is due before the District Court in Loughrea this evening.

75 year old Chrissie Tracey died when she was hit by a vehicle on her farm at Boula, near Portumna.

The incident happened on 27th of April 2018.