Listen: Central Bank Says PTSB Treatment Of Some Tracker Mortgage Customers Had "Devastating" Consequences.

The Central Bank says PTSB's treatment of some of its tracker mortgage customers has led to "distressing" and "devastating" consequences for families.

It's imposed its largest-ever fine of 21 million euro on the lender, over what it calls PTSB's "serious failings" which affected 2,000 mortgage holders between 2004 and 2018.

The regulator found PTSB denied them a tracker mortgage or didn't put them on the correct rate, which led to overcharging and the loss of 12 family homes and 19 buy-to-let apartments.

Permanent TSB has apologised for the distress caused by the tracker mortgage issue.

Derville Rowland, Director General of Financial Conduct with the Central Bank, says untold damage was caused to some families by PTSB's actions: