The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Central Bank Says PTSB Treatment Of Some Tracker Mortgage Customers Had "Devastating" Consequences.

: 05/30/2019 - 17:24
Author: Ciara Plunkett
central_bank_logo.png

The Central Bank says PTSB's treatment of some of its tracker mortgage customers has led to "distressing" and "devastating" consequences for families.

It's imposed its largest-ever fine of 21 million euro on the lender, over what it calls PTSB's "serious failings" which affected 2,000 mortgage holders between 2004 and 2018.

The regulator found PTSB denied them a tracker mortgage or didn't put them on the correct rate, which led to overcharging and the loss of 12 family homes and 19 buy-to-let apartments.

Permanent TSB has apologised for the distress caused by the tracker mortgage issue.

Derville Rowland, Director General of Financial Conduct with the Central Bank, says untold damage was caused to some families by PTSB's actions:

18rowland.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!