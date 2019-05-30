The Night Shift

150 People March On NTA Offices, Over Bus Connects Plan.

: 05/30/2019 - 17:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Around 150 people have marched to the offices of the National Transport Authority in Dublin to object to an overhaul of the the Dublin Bus network.

The semi-state serves Leixlip, Celbridge, Maynooth and Ballymore Eustace, Dublin city and county, and parts of Meath and Wicklow.

Protesters are unhappy that the current Bus Connects proposal involves cutting down hundreds of trees to make room for new bus and cycle lanes.

The public has until tomorrow to give feedback on a phase of the plan.

Fine Gael Councillor Paddy McCartan doesn't think it should go ahead in its current form:

