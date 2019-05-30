The Night Shift

Army Search & Clearance Operation Underway In Dublin.

: 05/30/2019 - 17:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Specialist Army Search and Clearance Team has searched an area in Dublin today following the discovery of a gun on Tuesday.

They attended the Blanchardstown area at 8am this morning following a request from Gardai.

No further firearms were discovered, and the operation has concluded.

