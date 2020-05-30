Saturday Favourites

Microsoft To Replace Dozens Of Journalists With Robots.

05/30/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Microsoft is planning to replace dozens of journalists with robots.

The curating of news stories for its MSN website will be done by artificial intelligence instead.

Around 50 workers will lose their jobs as a result.

The tech giant says it's part of an "evaluation of the business".

