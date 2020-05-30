Saturday Favourites

42 People Are Currently Being Treated For Covid 19 In Intensive Care Units.

42 people are currently being treated for Covid 19 in intensive care units.

That's compared to the peak of 160 last month.

The latest HSE figures show 171 people are in hospital with a confirmed diagnosis - a drop of 22 since yesterday.

 

Stock image: Shutterstock

