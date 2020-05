Two men have been arrested by gardai investigating an attempted armed raid at a bookies in Cork over a year and a half ago.

Three men wearing balaclavas burst into the building at Crestfield in the Glanmire area on the evening of the 15th of September 2018.

Two were carrying hammers and one was armed with a suspected gun - no shots were fired and they fled empty handed in a black car.

Two men in their 20s and 30s were arrested today in the Donoughmore area of Cork.