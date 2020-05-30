9 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 & 59 New Cases Have Been Confirmed.

9 more people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,651* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday , the HPSC has been notified of 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are now a total of 24,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, of whom 1,416 are in Co. Kildare.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 28 May (24,870 cases), shows:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,279 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,955 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,031 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,472 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 1,651 deaths reflects this.