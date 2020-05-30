9 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 & 59 New Cases Have Been Confirmed.

9 more people with COVID-19 have died.
There have now been a total 1,651* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Friday , the HPSC has been notified of 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There are now a total of 24,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, of whom 1,416 are in Co. Kildare.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 28 May (24,870 cases), shows:
· 57% are female and 43% are male
· The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
· 3,279 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
· Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU
· 7,955 cases are associated with healthcare workers
· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,031 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,472 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%)
· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 1,651 deaths reflects this.