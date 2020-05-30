No New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported In Co. Kildare Today.

No additional cases of Covid 19 have been reported in Kildare.

The Dept. of Health confirmed, yesterday, that 1,416 people in the county had been diagnosed with the virus since testing began.

There has been no increase in this evening's up-date.

Kildare continues to have the third highest number of cases in Ireland, after Dublin and Cork.

Nationally, 9 more people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,651* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday , the HPSC has been notified of 59 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are now a total of 24,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, of whom 1,416 are in Co. Kildare.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 28 May (24,870 cases), shows:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· The median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,279 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 408 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 7,955 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,031 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,472 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 39%, close contact accounts for 58%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 1,651 deaths reflects this.