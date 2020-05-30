Saturday Favourites

2 Men Have Appeared In Court In Connection With Drug Seizures In Kildare & Laois.

: 05/30/2020 - 17:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two men have appeared at separate court sittings today, following drug seizures in Kildare & Portalose.

On Thursday, Dublin Gardai investigating the sale and supply of drugs in West Dublin and Kildare, conducted searches of car in Portalose and a house in Kill.

A man in his 40s, detained in Portlaoise, appeared before Portlaoise District Court on Friday.

He was released on bail and is to appear in court at a later date.

A man in his 50s, detained in Kill, appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

He was remanded in custody, and is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

File image: RollingNews

 

