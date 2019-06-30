103 Kildare Schools Do Not Have Access To High Speed Broadband.

Over 100 primary schools in Kildare are waiting to be connected to high speed broadband under the National Broadband Plan.

There are plans for 89 of these schools to be connected by commercial providers.

However, those is "Amber" areas - of which there are 14 primary schools - do not fall under any plans by commercial providers and will have to wait until phase two of the plan, State Intervention.

That's according to figures from the Minister of Communications, Richard Burton, who said there is 674 schools located in Amber areas across the country.

The preferred bidder for phase two of the National Broadband Plan is Granahan McCourt, whose bid will cost the state €3 billion.