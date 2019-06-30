Classic Hits Sunday

Nearly 890 Tenancies On HAP In Kildare Need More Than The Set Limit.

: 06/30/2019 - 16:34
Author: Róisin Power
Over 44% of HAP availing tenancies in Kildare require a limit discretion.

That's according to figures from the Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy.

That equates to 886 of 1,996 tenancies receiving Housing Assistance Payments.

Local authorities, on a case by case basis, may approve up to 20% more than the limit set for HAPs in their area.

The average discretion by Kildare County Council is 14%.

€921 is the average payment made to landlords by KCC.

Kildare has the fifth highest number of tenancies on HAP.

