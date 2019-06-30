Classic Hits Sunday

Drinks Industry Say It Is The Wrong Time For New Pricing Laws.

: 06/30/2019 - 16:35
Author: Róisin Power
The drink industry says it's the wrong time to bring in minimum unit pricing on alcohol.

Plans to set a base price of ten cent per gram of drink are to be considered by cabinet in the next two weeks, according to the Sunday Independent.

Alcohol Action Ireland has welcomed the news.

