Status Update Sought On Town Park For Prosperous.

Councillors are seeking an update from KCC on the provision of a town park in Prosperous.

SocDem's Aidan Farrelly and Fine Gael's Brendan Weld have each submitted a motion on the matter for the next meeting of Clane-Maynooth Municipal District.

Farrelly is also asking Kildare County Council if funding for the town park and playground project has been allocated.

Meanwhile, Weld has asked for a time frame to be laid out for the completion of the entire project.

Plans for the facility were first published by the council in April 2017.

Kildare County Council said the "town park" will provide recreational facilities, and a children's play area, along with 53 parking spaces.

Both motions will be heard at the meeting this Friday.