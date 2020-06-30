The Eleven To Two Show

Kildare House Prices Were Flat In Quarter Two & Showed No Year-On-Year Increase.

: 06/30/2020 - 08:20
Author: Eoin Beatty
house.jpg

 

Kildare house prices were flat in Quarter Two, and showed no year-on year increase.

That's according to the latest report by MyHome.ie

It showed that two bed apartments were averaging at €175,000, an increase of 0.03%.

The average four bed detached home in the county went for €290,000, and showed no increase.

There was also no increase in prices in homes under new instruction to sell,

Nationally, asking price inflation has moved into negative territory for the first time since the last recession.

 

