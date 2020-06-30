KCC Asked To State What Measures Are Being Taken At "Key Congestion Points" To Facilitate Social Distancing By Pedestrians & Cyclists.

Kildare County Council is being asked to state what measures are being taken at "key congestion points" to facilitate social distancing by pedestrians and cyclists.

Green Cllr., Peter Hamilton, is referring to " safe distancing in the towns and villages of the municipal district as volumes increase in the easing of lock-down".

His motion is in "preparation for the changing patterns from the return to school and university in September/October".

It will be debated at Friday's meeting of the Clane/Maynooth MD.