3 more cases of Covid 19 have been notified in Co. Kildare.

The latest up-date from the Dept. of Health indicates that a total of 1,481 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with the virus since testing began in late February.

That's up from 1,477 on Sunday evening.

Kildare continues to have the third highest number of cases of Covid 19 in Ireland, after Dublin and Cork.

Nationally, 1,735 have died of the virus, while there have been 25,462 cases reported since the outbreak began.