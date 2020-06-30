The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Naas Roads Policing Unit Seize Car.

: 06/30/2020 - 11:04
Author: Ciara Plunkett
impound.jpg

Naas Roads Policing Unit have seized a car.

The car had no NCT or tax, and had a worn tyre.

Gardai says the passenger of the car was found to be disqualified from driving and not eligible to act as the accompanying driver/

.

 

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!