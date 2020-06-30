"School Street" Schemes Proposed For Athy & Monasterevin.

Kildare County Council is asking people's opinion on its plans for ‘School Street’ 12 month Pilot Scheme for Athy and Monasterevin

The scheme enables temporary closures to a street or road on which a school is located to ensure school-goers can travel to and from school "using a more sustainable mode of transport, such as walking or cycling".

Two streets have been chosen as pilot locations for the ‘School Street’ scheme, covering five schools in total:

Athy – Mount Hawkins Street

Monasterevin – Drogheda Street

Responses to the survey will be open to the public until 5:00 p.m on July 7th.

Stock image: Pixabay