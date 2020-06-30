The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

"School Street" Schemes Proposed For Athy & Monasterevin.

: 06/30/2020 - 11:10
Author: Ciara Plunkett
children_crossing_road_sign_pixabay.png

Kildare County Council is asking people's opinion on its plans for ‘School Street’ 12 month Pilot Scheme for Athy and Monasterevin

The scheme enables temporary closures to a street or road on which a school is located to ensure school-goers can travel to and from school "using a more sustainable mode of transport, such as walking or cycling".

Two streets have been chosen as pilot locations for the ‘School Street’ scheme, covering five schools in total:

Athy – Mount Hawkins Street
Monasterevin – Drogheda Street

Responses to the survey will be open to the public until 5:00 p.m on July 7th.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!