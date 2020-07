The next exit off the M7 may not open for some time.

9A marks the confluence of the Sallins By-Pass and the motorway.

Social Democrats Cllr., Bill Clear, asked KCC by way of motion to open the exit, "now that this section is complete."

However, the exit is part of the Sallins By-Pass project, which is ongoing, and not the motorway up-grade scheme, which is essentially completed.

Bill Clear is a Social Democrat Cllr. in the Naas Municipal District.

He joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.