Kildare County Council says there's been an up-surge in demand for conveyancing of its social homes in recent months.

It was responding to a motion about the 9 month duration of time it takes to get a "consent to sale" of a local authority house in Kildare.

KCC has re-assigned some staff in order to deal with the backlog.

Athy Fianna Fáil Cllr., Brian Dooley, brought the motion and joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

