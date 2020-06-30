The Breakfast Show

Listen: Tourism Sector Has Almost Written-Off 2021.

: 06/30/2020 - 16:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
tourist_map_holding_pixabay.jpg

2021 has almost been written off by the tourism sector, according to representatives for the industry.

They want the temporary wage subsidy scheme to be extended and VAT rates cut to help businesses survive.

Ben Finnegan reports:

newstalk1630936.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay
 

 

