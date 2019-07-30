Kildare Focus

High Court: Only Redacted Interim INM Inspection Report Can Be Given To Interested Parties.

: 07/30/2019 - 12:02
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The High Court has ruled only a redacted version of an interim report by inspectors into Independent News and Media can be given to interested parties. 

They were appointed in September 2018 by the court to investigate an alleged data breach at the company in October 2014. 

The president of the High Court, Mr. Justice Peter Kelly has directed only parts of the interim report which deal with "non-evidential" matters should be provided to those seeking it. 

They include former INM chairman Leslie Buckley, former CEO Robert Pitt, journalist Maeve Sheehan and the Central Bank, who will get access to around 30 paragraphs. 

 

