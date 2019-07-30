Kildare Focus

Listen: Athy Primary Care Centre In Open in Q2 2020.

07/30/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The €11 million Athy Primary Care Centre will open by next Summer.

It is schedule to begin offering care in Quarter 2.

Construction work on the Dublin Road site began in March.

It will host public health nursing, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, dietetics, community network disability team, counselling and Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services as well as a GP Practice.

Tusla will also occupy significant space within the centre.

Athy Labour Cllr., Mark Wall.

