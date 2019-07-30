Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Draft Naas Local Area Plan Is Being Abandoned.

: 07/30/2019 - 12:39
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kildare_county_council_logo.jpg

The draft Naas Local Area Plan is being abandoned.

These are blueprints for growth and development, that run for a 5 year period.

In recent weeks, the Office of the Planning Regulator  asking Kildare County Council to amend the document

The OPR has raised concerns about the plan's facilitating of increased development on the fringes of the M7 motorway to the detriment of the town centre.

The regulator noted that  housing sprawl around Naas and an excessive focus on development near the M7 would draw “car-based” economic activity.

Independent Councillor, Pádraig McEvoy, says, at Monday's meeting of Kildare County Council, members accepted a recommendation to scrap the draft document.

tuespadraiglunch.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

The Office of the Planning Regulator assessment is available here

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!