Listen: Draft Naas Local Area Plan Is Being Abandoned.

The draft Naas Local Area Plan is being abandoned.

These are blueprints for growth and development, that run for a 5 year period.

In recent weeks, the Office of the Planning Regulator asking Kildare County Council to amend the document

The OPR has raised concerns about the plan's facilitating of increased development on the fringes of the M7 motorway to the detriment of the town centre.

The regulator noted that housing sprawl around Naas and an excessive focus on development near the M7 would draw “car-based” economic activity.

Independent Councillor, Pádraig McEvoy, says, at Monday's meeting of Kildare County Council, members accepted a recommendation to scrap the draft document.

The Office of the Planning Regulator assessment is available here