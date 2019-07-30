Listen: Beef Plan Movement Stages Kildare Rallies.

The Irish Farmers Journal reports that beef farmers are staging protests outside two meat factories in Kildare.

These are, according to the publication, Kildare Chilling and Liffey Meats

These rallies are part of a nationwide series of protests that the Beef Plan Movement says will continue, indefinitely.

Up to 20,000 BPM members refused to do business in co-ops, marts, supermarkets and factories yesterday.

That part of the demonstration has ended but they've decided to continue protesting outside factories across Ireland.

Organiser David Whelehan says it's over the impact low prices is having on the farming sector: