Irishman Arrested In Australia In Connection With Serious Collision.

: 07/30/2019 - 12:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
australia_2.jpg

An Irishman has been arrested on board a plane in Australia in connection with a serious crash in Sydney.

The 22 year old was arrested on Monday night at Sydney Airport on a flight bound for Dublin.

It is part of an investigation into a crash on Saturday night when two men allegedly fled the scene leaving two other men trapped in a car.

The man arrested was taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to be charged upon his release, while police are still looking for a fourth man believed to be Irish.

 

