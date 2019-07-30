Taoiseach & British prime Minister Have Spoken, By Phone.

The Taoiseach and British Prime Minister have spoken by phone, according to Downing Street.

It's the first time Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar have spoken to each other since the new Prime Minister took office last week.

Mr Johnson had already spoken to other world and European leaders.

The delay in making contact added to tensions over the UK governments stance on a potential 'no-deal' Brexit.

Fianna Fail's Brexit Spokesperson Lisa Chambers says the EU and Ireland need to stand firm against the demands of the British Government over the Withdrawal Agreement:



File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews