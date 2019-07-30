Kildare Focus

2pm - 3pm
with
Ciara Plunkett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Taoiseach & British prime Minister Have Spoken, By Phone.

: 07/30/2019 - 12:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leo_varadkar_07_09_18_rollingnews.jpg

The Taoiseach and British Prime Minister have spoken by phone, according to Downing Street.

It's the first time Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar have spoken to each other since the new Prime Minister took office last week.

Mr Johnson had already spoken to other world and European leaders.

The delay in making contact added to tensions over the UK governments stance on a potential 'no-deal' Brexit.

Fianna Fail's Brexit Spokesperson Lisa Chambers says the EU and Ireland need to stand firm against the demands of the British Government over the Withdrawal Agreement:
 

File image: Leo Varadkar/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!