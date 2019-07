The weather services in Ireland and the UK are looking for storm names.

Met Eireann and the UK's Met Office have released a list of storm names in recent years, and have appealed for the public's help in naming storms for the end of this year and into next year.

Met Eireann has been asking people to use the hashtag Irish Storm Names on Twitter with their suggestions.

'Storm Maura', in tribute to Love Island star Maura Higgins, and 'Storm Boris' have already been suggested.

