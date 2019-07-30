High Court Approves €15M Settlement For Boy Who Suffered Birth Injury.

The High Court has approved a settlement of 15 million euro for a 13-year-old boy who suffered brain damage at birth.

Arron O'Keefe, from Mallow in Co. Cork, who has Cerebral Palsy, was awarded the settlement after his family sued the HSE.

It's in addition to two previous awards totaling 2.6 million euro over the past 4 years.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a "good and reasonable" settlement, as the compensation was less than half a million euro, with the remainder going on providing care and therapy.