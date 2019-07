Boosting funding to state schools should be prioritised over cutting state subsidies to private ones.

The Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland has been reacting to new figures showing 51 private schools, including 2 in Kildare, recieved a combined €90 million in taxpayer money last year.

The majority was used to pay teachers; some also went on grants for computers and sports facilities.

Diarmuid de Paor is Deputy General Secretary of the ASTI:

Stock image: Pixabay