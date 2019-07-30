K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen Back: Tuesday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan

: 07/30/2019 - 16:16
Author: Ciara Plunkett
microphone_kildare_today_podcast_image.jpeg

Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Deputy Director of the Irish Centre for Social Gerontology, Dr. Áine Ní Leime, Elizabeth Farries of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties, President of the ICMSA, Pat McCormack, President of the IFA, Joe Healy and President of the ICSA, Edmond Phelan.

Listen back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Eoin McGee, Managing Director of Prosperous Financial Planning, PAC Chair, Seán Fleming, Athy Labour Cllr., Mark Wall and Ind. Clane-Maynooth Cllr., Pádraig McEvoy; Kildare South Board Lily Óg, Colm Dunne, and sports scientist, Shane Smith.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!