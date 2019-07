Beef farmers are to continue protesting outside meat factories, including 2 in Kildare, until further notice.

In a one-day action yesterday, up to 20,000 farmers refused to trade in co-ops, marts, supermarkets and factories.

It's to highlight the impact low prices is having on the beef and sheep sectors.

Members of the Beef Plan Movement also protested at meat factories, and organiser David Whelehan says this will continue