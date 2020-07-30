K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Trump Wants November's US Presidential Election Delayed.

: 07/30/2020 - 15:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
donald_trump_twitter_profile_picture.jpg

Donald Trump's questioned whether November's US Presidential election can go ahead.

In a series of tweets he claims 'mail in' voting fraud would make it the most inaccurate and fraudulent in history.

President Trump says it would be a great embarrassment to the USA.

 

Image: Donald Trump/Twitter

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!