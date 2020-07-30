K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

€750,000 Paid To Kildare Creches To Enable Them To Re-Open.

: 07/30/2020 - 16:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
creche_toys_pixabay.jpg

Three quarters of a million Euro has been allocated to Kildare creches to enable them to re-open.

98 childcare facilities in the county have received €364,419 in re-opening support.

115 applications for capital works, totalling €385,000, have been paid by the Dept. of Children
 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!