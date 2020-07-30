Listen: Average Price Of Semi-D In Kildare & GDA Up €41,000 Since 2017.

A new report has highlighted the major affordability gap for first time buyers looking for a home.

It has found the price of a three-bed semi-detached house in the Greater Dublin Area, which includes Kildare, has risen by 41,000 euro over the last four years.

The Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland says hard costs have gone up by 19 per cent in that time.

Its Vice-President Michéal Mahon feels the government should look into starting a large-scale public-sector house building programme to combat this:

Stock image: Shutterstock

