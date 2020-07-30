K Drive

The Gate Theatre Will Remain Closed For The Rest Of The Year.

07/30/2020
Ciara Plunkett
The Gate Theatre in Dublin will not reopen until next year.

67 percent of the Gate's yearly income is from box office sales.

Management says the organisation's finances require significant audience numbers which are not currently possible.

 

