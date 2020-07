The Finance Minister says it will be a significant boost to the economy if schools successfully reopen.

They're due to open at the end of next month after being shut since March due to the pandemic.

The government's providing 375 million euro in supports to enable them safely reopen, including hiring 1,000 extra teachers.

Minister Paschal Donohoe says it will boost the country financially if the plans go smoothly.

