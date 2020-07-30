Listen: Made Local Campaign Supports 110 Kildare Designers & Crafts People.

Listen Live Logo

Made Local Campaign Supports 110 Kildare Designers & Crafts People.

07/30/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A new campaign has been launched, to support 110 Kildare designers and craftspeople, and 3,000 nationwide.

The Made Local campaign is designed to support artisan creators.

Nicola Doran is Retail Programme Manager, Design & Crafts Council of Ireland joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus

